Austin DJ says bar owner stabbed him with Katana sword, dagger

19 min ago

Miguel Angel, who goes by the stage name ulovei, said he was attacked around 9 p.m. Jan. 13, 2017, by Shusaku Shiroyama, 32, at his apartment in the 800 block of East 14th Street. An Austin DJ said he's in a "constant state of paranoia" Monday after he was allegedly stabbed by a local bar owner armed with a Katana sword and a dagger hours before a show.

