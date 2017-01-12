Austin DJ says bar owner stabbed him with Katana sword, dagger

Miguel Angel, who goes by the stage name ulovei, said he was attacked around 9 p.m. Jan. 13, 2017, by Shusaku Shiroyama, 32, at his apartment in the 800 block of East 14th Street. An Austin DJ said he's in a "constant state of paranoia" Monday after he was allegedly stabbed by a local bar owner armed with a Katana sword and a dagger hours before a show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.