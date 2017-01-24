Austin Democrats gearing up for possible House District 46 special election - if Dukes steps down
Four Austin Democrats pitched ideas for how they would represent and improve House District 46, with some saying they're ready for the possibility of a special election during the current legislative session - even though State Rep. Dawnna Dukes , D-Austin, has vowed to stay in office. "Government is supposed to be about serving the people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|4 min
|californio
|5,014
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|BTW
|1,063
|Someone is getting wild (May '13)
|Sun
|gsantos417
|9
|Council gives nod to new LPDa SChief
|Jan 22
|butters_
|3
|At GOP leaders' urging, Texas Supreme Court wil...
|Jan 21
|NOM s Waffle House
|1
|Donald Trumpa s victory creates a electrica atm...
|Jan 20
|barack voter
|1
|2 year old girl murdered thrown in well
|Jan 18
|Bahahahahaha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC