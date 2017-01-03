Austin couple stars in sweet new Food Network show
KVUE - You've heard of sculptures of celebrities and pop icons at wax museums, so why not cake sculptures that you can eat? KVUE sat down with Natalie and Dave Sideserf, who launched a unique cake startup, Sideserf Cake Studio , in 2013. It has taken off to sugary heights - most recently with a new show on Food Network.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Encore white trash
|996
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|1 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|4,269
|Amber @ gas station
|Tue
|Hard4u
|1
|How can I check organizational updates of Liqui...
|Tue
|fransherrell
|2
|Charles "Black"son in "brown"town (Jun '15)
|Jan 2
|yes
|43
|Hotel built next to Austin's historic music dis...
|Dec 30
|Who Knew
|1
|Looking for any connect in s Austin
|Dec 30
|Scott
|5
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC