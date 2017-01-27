Austin council passes Red River curfe...

Austin council passes Red River curfew extension program

2017-01-27

City Council approved an amended versio n of a proposed pilot program to test extended curfews for outdoor live music in the Red River Cultural District on Thursday. The plan extends curfews in the district to midnight on Thursdays and 1 a.m. on weekends for a six-month period.

