Austin considers boycotting official use of Trump products
On the heels of President Donald Trump's inauguration, Austin's Human Rights Commission is discussing a potential recommendation to city council that would ban the city from using any Trump products or services. KXAN spoke with a Trump supporter, as well as the Travis County Taxpayer's Union, who both said the city should be spending its time on matters it can control, like traffic, for example.
