Austin celebrates 23rd annual MLK march

Thousands of UT students, Austinites and activists marched to remember civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., marking his birthday and the holiday's 50th anniversary on Monday. "This is a great opportunity for Austin and [the] surrounding community to come together to represent Dr. King, who truly stood up for justice, love, equality [and] peace for everyone," said Brenda Burt, UT MLK march coordinator.

