13 hrs ago Read more: Austin American-Statesman

APD personnel investigate at the scene where a 19-year-old man shot himself in police custody in the 500 block of Lavaca Street in downtown Austin on Sunday. DEBORAH CANNON / AMERICAN-STATESMAN Austin police Chief Brian Manley reported Tuesday that the gun that 19-year-old Zachary Anam had with him when he shot himself while handcuffed in the back of a police vehicle on Sunday was reported stolen in an Austin vehicle burglary last year.

