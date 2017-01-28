Anti-abortion rally draws large crowd to Texas Capitol
Anti-abortion demonstrators march up Congress Ave. towards the Capitol in Austin for the Texas Rally for Life on Jan. 28, 2017. Amid Texas' battle to remove Planned Parenthood from Medicaid, thousands of Texans participated in this year's March for Life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|28 min
|ShellPhartz
|1,083
|Sheriff Hernandez must be removed.....
|1 hr
|OfficePhartss
|5
|6th street hotels
|7 hr
|HotelPharts
|2
|Downtown Austin Sports Bar w/ Brick Wall - Anyo...
|7 hr
|DownPharts
|2
|Linn Energy Bankruptcy Ripoff
|7 hr
|BankPharts
|2
|On the prowl
|7 hr
|ProwelPharts
|2
|Someone is getting wild (May '13)
|7 hr
|WildPharts
|10
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC