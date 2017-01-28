Anti-abortion rally draws large crowd...

Anti-abortion rally draws large crowd to Texas Capitol

Anti-abortion demonstrators march up Congress Ave. towards the Capitol in Austin for the Texas Rally for Life on Jan. 28, 2017. Amid Texas' battle to remove Planned Parenthood from Medicaid, thousands of Texans participated in this year's March for Life.

