Analysis: The will of the voters - wh...

Analysis: The will of the voters - when the Legislature agrees

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Texas Tribune

State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick discuss details of a so-called "bathroom bill" on Jan. 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
City of Marion (Nov '09) 16 hr Miller 8
Ky Huber is a coward Sat Lilbirch 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sat Bubba Gump 1,010
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... Fri freedom2016 4,269
Amber @ gas station Jan 3 Hard4u 1
How can I check organizational updates of Liqui... Jan 3 fransherrell 2
Charles "Black"son in "brown"town (Jun '15) Jan 2 yes 43
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,114 • Total comments across all topics: 277,745,067

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC