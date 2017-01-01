An array of Texas artists to be honored at prestigious Austin gala
The 2017 honorees for the biennial Texas Medal of Arts Awards have been announced, and it's a pretty starry list. Recognizing "amazing Texans who have made powerful contributions to the arts here at home and around the world," the awards are given by the Texas Cultural Trust and will be held in Austin February 21-22.
