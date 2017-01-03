Allegiant offers nonstop routes from Indy to Austin, TX and Destin, FL
The company says will offer one-way fares for as low as $56 to Destin and $60 to Austin. Both destinations will begin service in May. The company says that they'll offer those rates for the flights for all tickets bought before this Friday for travel times between the middle of May and the end of August.
