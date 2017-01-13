Accident or Arson? The Islamic Center of Travis County burned down...
An Islamic center in Northwest Austin that was slated to open this spring burned down to the ground early Saturday morning. Lake Travis Fire and Rescue crews showed up to the under-construction Islamic Center of Lake Travis at around 3:30am to discover a three-story building completely swallowed by flames.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Austin Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Analyst
|1,017
|Linn Energy Bankruptcy Ripoff
|3 hr
|Flat Broke Now
|1
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|10 hr
|Dolly1081
|4,273
|City of Marion (Nov '09)
|Jan 8
|Miller
|8
|Ky Huber is a coward
|Jan 7
|Lilbirch
|1
|Amber @ gas station
|Jan 3
|Hard4u
|1
|How can I check organizational updates of Liqui...
|Jan 3
|fransherrell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC