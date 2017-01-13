Accident or Arson? The Islamic Center...

Accident or Arson? The Islamic Center of Travis County burned down...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Austin Chronicle

An Islamic center in Northwest Austin that was slated to open this spring burned down to the ground early Saturday morning. Lake Travis Fire and Rescue crews showed up to the under-construction Islamic Center of Lake Travis at around 3:30am to discover a three-story building completely swallowed by flames.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Austin Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 3 hr Analyst 1,017
Linn Energy Bankruptcy Ripoff 3 hr Flat Broke Now 1
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 10 hr Dolly1081 4,273
City of Marion (Nov '09) Jan 8 Miller 8
Ky Huber is a coward Jan 7 Lilbirch 1
Amber @ gas station Jan 3 Hard4u 1
How can I check organizational updates of Liqui... Jan 3 fransherrell 2
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,551 • Total comments across all topics: 277,841,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC