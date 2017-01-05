A hallway at the Whole Woman's Health clinic in Austin.
Poor Texans left in dark as state electricity aid program ends Low-income Texans are struggling to come to grips with the end of a longstanding program that helped them pay their electricity bills. Lite-Up Texas, which doled out hundreds of millions of dollars in assistance since 1999, ran out of money on Aug. 31. With no Trump-style incentives, Tyler lost its Carrier plant to Mexico When news of President-elect Donald Trump's deal with Carrier's Indiana plant reached Tyler, Texas, it felt personal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|11 min
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|4,269
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|uyk
|995
|Amber @ gas station
|Tue
|Hard4u
|1
|How can I check organizational updates of Liqui...
|Tue
|fransherrell
|2
|Charles "Black"son in "brown"town (Jun '15)
|Jan 2
|yes
|43
|Hotel built next to Austin's historic music dis...
|Dec 30
|Who Knew
|1
|Looking for any connect in s Austin
|Dec 30
|Scott
|5
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC