A Bunch of Austin Restaurants Are Donating Inauguration Day Profits
Donald Trump is set to become America's next president this Friday, January 20. To commemorate the uncertain occasion, Austin restaurants and bars are observing the day by donating sales to nonprofits, collecting goods, and offering up a lot of drinks. With that, here is how to make those dollars count for something good on Inauguration Day in Austin.
