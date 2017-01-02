A beautiful Central Texas sunset, captured on Jan. 2, 2017
Fire driven by strong winds swept through forest land in the hills outside the Chilean port of Valparaiso on Monday, Neighbors of Zoe's Safe Place say the North Austin boarding home's residents are a nuisance, and they are disrupting business, according a l Omar Weaver Rosales' "demand" letters and threats of litigation are a new twist to a familiar pattern, according to a longtime attorney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How can I check organizational updates of Liqui...
|6 hr
|fransherrell
|2
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|21 hr
|President Donald ...
|4,261
|Charles "Black"son in "brown"town (Jun '15)
|Mon
|yes
|43
|Hotel built next to Austin's historic music dis...
|Dec 30
|Who Knew
|1
|Looking for any connect in s Austin
|Dec 30
|Scott
|5
|What part of Austin is more Ghetto? (May '08)
|Dec 29
|ChopChattyCathy
|78
|Jonna Watson
|Dec 27
|Terry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC