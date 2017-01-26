5 Austin Locales You Wona t Be Embarr...

5 Austin Locales You Wona t Be Embarrassed to Park the New car2go Vehicles

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Austin Monthly

Have you ever wanted to take a car2go but realized it didn't have enough seats? Or, parked the convenient Smart car somewhere swanky and just felt super nerdy in what can be described as a larger roller skate? Well, now you can use car2go in style. Starting today, Austin will be one of six cities to introduce the 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA sedan and GLA SUV to its fleet, making it even easier to run errands and chauffeur your friends around.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin Monthly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 1 hr Patriot 5,218
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 8 hr ShellPhartz 1,083
Sheriff Hernandez must be removed..... 9 hr OfficePhartss 5
6th street hotels 14 hr HotelPharts 2
Downtown Austin Sports Bar w/ Brick Wall - Anyo... 14 hr DownPharts 2
Linn Energy Bankruptcy Ripoff 14 hr BankPharts 2
On the prowl 14 hr ProwelPharts 2
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. China
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,256 • Total comments across all topics: 278,384,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC