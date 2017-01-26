5 Austin Locales You Wona t Be Embarrassed to Park the New car2go Vehicles
Have you ever wanted to take a car2go but realized it didn't have enough seats? Or, parked the convenient Smart car somewhere swanky and just felt super nerdy in what can be described as a larger roller skate? Well, now you can use car2go in style. Starting today, Austin will be one of six cities to introduce the 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA sedan and GLA SUV to its fleet, making it even easier to run errands and chauffeur your friends around.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin Monthly.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|1 hr
|Patriot
|5,218
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|8 hr
|ShellPhartz
|1,083
|Sheriff Hernandez must be removed.....
|9 hr
|OfficePhartss
|5
|6th street hotels
|14 hr
|HotelPharts
|2
|Downtown Austin Sports Bar w/ Brick Wall - Anyo...
|14 hr
|DownPharts
|2
|Linn Energy Bankruptcy Ripoff
|14 hr
|BankPharts
|2
|On the prowl
|14 hr
|ProwelPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC