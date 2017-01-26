5 Austin Locales You Wona t Be Embarrassed to Park the New car2go Vehicles

Have you ever wanted to take a car2go but realized it didn't have enough seats? Or, parked the convenient Smart car somewhere swanky and just felt super nerdy in what can be described as a larger roller skate? Well, now you can use car2go in style. Starting today, Austin will be one of six cities to introduce the 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA sedan and GLA SUV to its fleet, making it even easier to run errands and chauffeur your friends around.

