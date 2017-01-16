16 Indulgent Hot Chocolates in Austin

16 Indulgent Hot Chocolates in Austin

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Eater

Yes, it's true: Austin winters can get very, very cold. And what better way to ward off freezing temperatures than with hot chocolate? It's rich, satisfying, and sweet, the perfect combination, and you can add a dollop of whipped cream for extra indulgence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
City of Marion (Nov '09) 22 hr Miller 8
Ky Huber is a coward Sat Lilbirch 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sat Bubba Gump 1,010
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... Fri freedom2016 4,269
Amber @ gas station Jan 3 Hard4u 1
How can I check organizational updates of Liqui... Jan 3 fransherrell 2
Charles "Black"son in "brown"town (Jun '15) Jan 2 yes 43
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,024 • Total comments across all topics: 277,754,607

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC