13 ways to earn yourself bad luck in ...

13 ways to earn yourself bad luck in Austin

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Austin American-Statesman

Today is Friday the 13th. Whether you're looking to slide through the day with as little misfortune as possible, or weirdly looking to maximize it, there are a few ways to earn yourself bad luck in this city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 3 hr Just Think 4,274
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 15 hr Willie Granville 1,025
Linn Energy Bankruptcy Ripoff Thu Flat Broke Now 1
City of Marion (Nov '09) Jan 8 Miller 8
Ky Huber is a coward Jan 7 Lilbirch 1
Amber @ gas station Jan 3 Hard4u 1
How can I check organizational updates of Liqui... Jan 3 fransherrell 2
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,741 • Total comments across all topics: 277,899,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC