[youtube=] Wednesday-Thursday: The Jungle Show II with Billy Gibbons & Mike Flanigin at 3Ten.

8 hrs ago

Wednesday-Thursday: The Jungle Show II with Billy Gibbons & Mike Flanigin at 3Ten . The first iteration of this all-star event, with ZZ Top guitarist Gibbons and B3 organ ace Flanigin joined by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame drummer Chris Layton, blues-rock firebrand Sue Foley and special guest guitarist Jimmie Vaughan, sold out at Antone's in October.

