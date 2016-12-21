Uber stops self-driving car program
The ride-hailing startup said Wednesday it's pulling its autonomous Volvos off the city's streets after the California DMV revoked the test vehicles' registrations. "We're now looking at where we can redeploy these cars but remain 100 percent committed to California and will be redoubling our efforts to develop workable statewide rules," Uber said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourErie.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|1 hr
|Pres Mr Donald J ...
|4,156
|Jonna Watson
|1 hr
|Abagail
|1
|Looking for any connect in s Austin
|10 hr
|818Goldie
|2
|Steve Adler Jew Liberal
|Dec 22
|Sherry Gaylor
|1
|Texas-News 3 mins ago 12:43 p.m.In Texas, undoc...
|Dec 21
|tomin cali
|6
|Gentalmans club
|Dec 18
|Frequent flyer
|1
|Russia loves Trump-Trump Loves Russia- Russia's...
|Dec 16
|TrumpElectorsRuss...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC