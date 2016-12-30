Top 10 Austin Beer Developments of 2016
In a relatively sparse year for new brewery openings in Austin, the slick and freshly molded St. Elmo Brewing Co. bangs the drum for enterprising upstarts in 2017 as a model of all that is current and creative in craft beer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Austin Chronicle.
