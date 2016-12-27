The exterior of the newly designed am...

The exterior of the newly designed ambulance

According to an ATCEMS spokesperson, the medic crew was on scene of a call at the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless in downtown Austin when an individual stole the ambulance while the medic team was tending to a patient. The medic crew was able to provide location and situational details and updates to law enforcement while the suspect drove away.

