The arts matter, and always will, in Austin

I'm delighted that, in the 17 years I have been writing for the American-Statesman, my last story as the staff arts critic/reporter is about an institution that has lately proved how art can respond to its community and its time. With its recent remodel of its downtown venue, and its continuing development of its sculpture park and its bold new installation on Congress Avenue, the Contemporary Austin proves how a nimble and progressive mindset makes it relevant to the city Austin is today.

