Taylor Swift surprises 96-year-old fan in Missouri
Taylor Swift performs in Austin, Texas. Ninety-six-year-old Cyrus Porter is a devoted Taylor Swift fan and has traveled to her shows, but on Dec. 26 2016, he didn't have to go anywhere, Swift came to him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|1 hr
|Crossroads50
|4,203
|Jonna Watson
|2 hr
|Terry
|1
|James Ganzer
|4 hr
|Beatboxedcar
|1
|Man charged with capital murder in stabbings (Jul '07)
|20 hr
|Leah
|415
|Appears Cheesecake Factory Dislike Cops & Milit...
|Dec 25
|TexVet
|1
|Jonna Watson
|Dec 24
|Abagail
|1
|Looking for any connect in s Austin
|Dec 24
|818Goldie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC