Surveillance video of shooting at Yellow Rose on Dec. 17, 2016.
The week before Christmas saw some uplifting stories such as former Longhorn linebacker Dusty Renfro giving his dad the ultimate gift: one of his kidneys. We also got to know Austin Jeopardy! contestant Cindy Stowell and watch her win six episodes of the show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appears Cheesecake Factory Dislike Cops & Milit...
|31 min
|TexVet
|1
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|1 hr
|freedom2016
|4,167
|Jonna Watson
|15 hr
|Abagail
|1
|Looking for any connect in s Austin
|23 hr
|818Goldie
|2
|Steve Adler Jew Liberal
|Dec 22
|Sherry Gaylor
|1
|Texas-News 3 mins ago 12:43 p.m.In Texas, undoc...
|Dec 21
|tomin cali
|6
|Gentalmans club
|Dec 18
|Frequent flyer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC