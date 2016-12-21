Season for Caring exceeds $100,000 ma...

Season for Caring exceeds $100,000 match, but more help needed

Read more: Austin American-Statesman

Sheila King, 49, received many things as part of Season for Caring, including new furniture from Austin's Couch Potatoes, but her list still includes home repairs including heating and air conditioning systems, replacement septic system and water delivery. Austin well exceeded the $100,000 match, raising more than $165,000 since then.

