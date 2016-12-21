Season for Caring exceeds $100,000 match, but more help needed
Sheila King, 49, received many things as part of Season for Caring, including new furniture from Austin's Couch Potatoes, but her list still includes home repairs including heating and air conditioning systems, replacement septic system and water delivery. Austin well exceeded the $100,000 match, raising more than $165,000 since then.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|1 hr
|spud
|4,214
|Looking for any connect in s Austin
|16 hr
|getithere
|3
|Jonna Watson
|20 hr
|Terry
|1
|James Ganzer
|22 hr
|Beatboxedcar
|1
|Man charged with capital murder in stabbings (Jul '07)
|Mon
|Leah
|415
|Appears Cheesecake Factory Dislike Cops & Milit...
|Dec 25
|TexVet
|1
|Jonna Watson
|Dec 24
|Abagail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC