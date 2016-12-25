Scenes from Donald Trump's campaign stop in Austin on Aug. 23, 2016.
It was a wild presidential race across the country, culminating in Donald Trump's victory over Hillary Clinton. Safely Republican Texas, often a footnote in presidential elections, was no exception.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|3 hr
|Denny CranesPlace
|4,177
|Appears Cheesecake Factory Dislike Cops & Milit...
|7 hr
|TexVet
|1
|Jonna Watson
|22 hr
|Abagail
|1
|Looking for any connect in s Austin
|Sat
|818Goldie
|2
|Steve Adler Jew Liberal
|Dec 22
|Sherry Gaylor
|1
|Texas-News 3 mins ago 12:43 p.m.In Texas, undoc...
|Dec 21
|tomin cali
|6
|Gentalmans club
|Dec 18
|Frequent flyer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC