Sam Anderson-Ramos' Top 10 Takeaways From Austin's Gallery Scene in 2016
As an art lover, I can work for it. 5) CHRISTINA COLEMAN Her gender- and race-aware sculptures were everywhere I looked, holding down some of the most dynamic group shows of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Austin Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|3 min
|Aquarius-wy
|4,234
|Looking for any connect in s Austin
|Wed
|Dsustin
|4
|Jonna Watson
|Tue
|Terry
|1
|James Ganzer
|Tue
|Beatboxedcar
|1
|Man charged with capital murder in stabbings (Jul '07)
|Mon
|Leah
|415
|Appears Cheesecake Factory Dislike Cops & Milit...
|Dec 25
|TexVet
|1
|Jonna Watson
|Dec 24
|Abagail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC