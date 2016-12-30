Over 50 Austin Restaurants Closed in 2016
The very first shutter of the year was the East 7th's upscale French restaurant LaV . The rest of the year brought along the departures of longtime institutions such as Tex-Mex mainstay El Azteca , South Congress anchors Snack Bar, Doc's Motorworks Bar & Grill, and Opal Divine's Penn Field .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hotel built next to Austin's historic music dis...
|4 hr
|Who Knew
|1
|Charles "Black"son in "brown"town (Jun '15)
|4 hr
|Ipcuscreepz
|42
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|13 hr
|slick willie expl...
|4,242
|Looking for any connect in s Austin
|15 hr
|Scott
|5
|What part of Austin is more Ghetto? (May '08)
|Thu
|ChopChattyCathy
|78
|Jonna Watson
|Dec 27
|Terry
|1
|James Ganzer
|Dec 27
|Beatboxedcar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC