Oldest American veteran needs help staying in East Austin home
In his 110 years on this planet, Richard Overton has seen a lot. The country's oldest veteran has met many presidents and celebrities, but the one place the United States Army veteran enjoys the most is his front porch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
