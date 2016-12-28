Moonlight,' - Tower' top Austin Film Critics Association awards | Austin...

Barry Jenkins' "Moonlight" won Best Film and Best Director, while Austin filmmaker Keith Maitland and his film "Tower" took four awards, including Best Documentary, Best Austin Film, and the Robert R. "Bobby" McCurdy Memorial Breakthrough Artist Award in the Austin Film Critics Association critics' poll. Acting winners included Casey Affleck as Best Actor for "Manchester by the Sea," Isabelle Huppert as Best Actress for "Elle," Mahershala Ali for Best Supporting Actor in "Moonlight," and Viola Davis for Best Supporting Actress in "Fences."

