Man in a Santa hata accused of attempted burglary on Christmas day
A man wearing a "Santa hat" was arrested after he attempted to burglarize a house in south Austin on Christmas day, according to police. Dennis Rainford, 39, told police he entered the house on Colonial Park Boulevard looking for some clothes because "he was chilly," states the affidavit.
