Hotel built next to Austin's historic...

Hotel built next to Austin's historic music district files lawsuit over loud music new

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KTUL-TV Tulsa

The Westin in Downtown Austin has filed a lawsuit against the adjacent Nook Amphitheater and is seeking an injunction on the venue, claiming loud outdoor music being played into the early hours of the morning is harming their business. The amphitheater is located within the boundaries of what is considered one the city's historic music districts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTUL-TV Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 1 min Crossroads50 4,238
Looking for any connect in s Austin Wed Dsustin 4
Jonna Watson Dec 27 Terry 1
James Ganzer Dec 27 Beatboxedcar 1
News Man charged with capital murder in stabbings (Jul '07) Dec 26 Leah 415
Appears Cheesecake Factory Dislike Cops & Milit... Dec 25 TexVet 1
Jonna Watson Dec 24 Abagail 1
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,365 • Total comments across all topics: 277,443,541

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC