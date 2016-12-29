FILE - Former US Federal Court House in downtown Austin.
After sitting empty for the past several years, the historic federal courthouse in downtown Austin will be transformed into a probate court for Travis County. On Thursday, the deed for the building located at 200 W. 8th St. was officially transferred from the federal government to Travis County.
