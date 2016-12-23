Family walks from Houston to Austin to spread message of hope
Seven days and 140 miles later, Houstonian Michael Egdorf, along with his two sons, Cameron and Benjamin, finished their walking mission to help the homeless at the state capitol. This is the fourth year Egdorf has walked from Houston to Austin with a wooden cross on his back.
