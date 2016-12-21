Empire BMX Christmas Edit
Christmas in Austin, Texas means you can ride in a t-shirt and have some of the best sessions all year without freezing your ass off. Empire gets into the holiday spirit with a handful of the team and some homies riding a few of the local parks in what just might be the most ridiculous Christmas outfit ever.
