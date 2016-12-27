Don't leave your tree decorations hanging along Loop 360 | All Ablog Austin
Volunteer Michele Hewlett-Gomez removes decorations from the cedar trees along the Highway 360 roadway during the 4th Annual Highway 360 Cleanup Saturday January 9, 2016 to restore the highway back to its unadorned and natural state prior to the holidays. RALPH BARRERA/ AMERICAN-STATESMAN Now that Christmas has passed, here's a friendly reminder to revisit those festive trees along Loop 360 for a cleanup.
