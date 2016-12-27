City Council considers videoconferencing for Austinites wanting to share their opinions
When the city council meets again in January, they plan to consider expanding video-conferencing capabilities to different districts. This would allow the public to comment during "general citizen's communication" without having to make a trip downtown.
