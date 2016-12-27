Cedar tree adorned with ornaments and ribbon along Loop 360 in Austin.
With the Christmas holiday season coming to a close, the process of cleaning up decorations placed on cedar trees along Loop 360 has begun. It's become an Austin tradition that has seen greater ambition and community involvement in recent years.
