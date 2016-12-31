Blind man sets out alone in Google's driverless car
A blind man has successfully traveled around Austin, Texas - unaccompanied - in a car without a steering wheel or floor pedals, Google announced on Tuesday. After years of testing by Google engineers and Google employees, the company's new level of confidence in its fully autonomous technology was described as a milestone.
