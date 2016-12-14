Austin's only drive-in movie theater ...

Austin's only drive-in movie theater ditches city limits

Wednesday Dec 21

Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-in is on the move. The crew behind Austin's only drive-in theater is raising funds to relocate to 1510 Satterwhite Rd. in Buda, according to the Kickstarter .

Austin, TX

