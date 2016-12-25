Austin's biggest stories of 2016: No....

Austin's biggest stories of 2016: No. 8: Under fire, Rep. Dukes leaves Legislature

We're counting down Austin's 10 biggest stories of the year as chosen by American-Statesman reporters and editors. We'll unveil one story each day through Jan. 1. Rep. Dawnna Dukes, pictured during a House Appropriations Committee meeting in May, announced plans to step down after Jan. 1. LAURA SKELDING / AMERICAN-STATESMAN State Rep. Dawnna Dukes, D-Austin, announced in September that she would decline to be sworn in for a 12th term when the next session of the Texas Legislature convenes Jan. 10. Dukes cited medical complications stemming from a 2013 car crash as the reason for her departure, but her announcement came soon after the Texas Rangers completed an investigation into her use of legislative staff and campaign money.

