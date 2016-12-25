Austin's biggest stories of 2016: No. 8: Under fire, Rep. Dukes leaves Legislature
We're counting down Austin's 10 biggest stories of the year as chosen by American-Statesman reporters and editors. We'll unveil one story each day through Jan. 1. Rep. Dawnna Dukes, pictured during a House Appropriations Committee meeting in May, announced plans to step down after Jan. 1. LAURA SKELDING / AMERICAN-STATESMAN State Rep. Dawnna Dukes, D-Austin, announced in September that she would decline to be sworn in for a 12th term when the next session of the Texas Legislature convenes Jan. 10. Dukes cited medical complications stemming from a 2013 car crash as the reason for her departure, but her announcement came soon after the Texas Rangers completed an investigation into her use of legislative staff and campaign money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|3 hr
|Denny CranesPlace
|4,177
|Appears Cheesecake Factory Dislike Cops & Milit...
|7 hr
|TexVet
|1
|Jonna Watson
|22 hr
|Abagail
|1
|Looking for any connect in s Austin
|Sat
|818Goldie
|2
|Steve Adler Jew Liberal
|Dec 22
|Sherry Gaylor
|1
|Texas-News 3 mins ago 12:43 p.m.In Texas, undoc...
|Dec 21
|tomin cali
|6
|Gentalmans club
|Dec 18
|Frequent flyer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC