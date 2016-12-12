Austin Mayor Steve Adler Lays Out Downtown Priorities for 2017
In a post on the Council's online message board Thursday, Adler laid out his vision around several items focused on downtown development and businesses. He pointed to the area around Waller Creek in particular, calling for expanding a tax financing plan to pay for the development of parkland around the creek.
