Austin mayor joins coalition in urging Obama administration to accept ...

On Thursday, Mayor Steve Adler joined 31 members of Cities for Action , a coalition of mayors and county leaders, in thanking President Barack Obama for his support for immigrant families and urging him to further this support with certain protections for undocumented immigrants before he leaves office. In the letter, the members asked President Obama to accept early Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, renewal applications and to add additional privacy protections for DACA recipients so "they will not be punished as a result of coming out of the shadows."

