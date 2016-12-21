Austin man stabs his step-mom to death because she was 'gloating...
A Dallas Cowboy was fan was fatally stabbed by her own stepson for an over exuberant celebration after a victory. Magdalena Ruiz was stabbed by Pontrey O'Neal Jones in her Austin, Texas home for celebrating her team's win over Tampa Bay.
