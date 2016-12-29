Austin bars ringing in 2017 with New Year's Eve celebrations | Liquid
Tom McCarthy Jr. for American-Statesman. Looking for a classy New Year's Eve experience? The Townsend is offering cocktails and live music from performers like Miss Lavelle White.
Read more at Austin American Statesman.
