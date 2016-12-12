Austin ambulance robbery is second this month, spurs talks of policy change
An ambulance was stolen Sunday in Austin, Texas, for the second time in a month, prompting paramedics to consider implementing new policies and procedures in hopes of avoiding any further emergency vehicle-related robberies. The latest ambulance heist occurred at around 4 p.m. Christmas Day as paramedics were responding to an emergency call near the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless, or ARCH.
