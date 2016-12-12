Austin ambulance robbery is second th...

Austin ambulance robbery is second this month, spurs talks of policy change

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington Times

An ambulance was stolen Sunday in Austin, Texas, for the second time in a month, prompting paramedics to consider implementing new policies and procedures in hopes of avoiding any further emergency vehicle-related robberies. The latest ambulance heist occurred at around 4 p.m. Christmas Day as paramedics were responding to an emergency call near the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless, or ARCH.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 48 min Aquarius-wy 4,200
James Ganzer 1 hr Beatboxedcar 1
News Man charged with capital murder in stabbings (Jul '07) 16 hr Leah 415
Appears Cheesecake Factory Dislike Cops & Milit... Sun TexVet 1
Jonna Watson Sat Abagail 1
Looking for any connect in s Austin Dec 24 818Goldie 2
Steve Adler Jew Liberal Dec 22 Sherry Gaylor 1
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,697 • Total comments across all topics: 277,378,668

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC