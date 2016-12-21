Austin ADA attorney now targeting websites

A Texas attorney, known for filing hundreds of Americans with Disabilities Act lawsuits in Austin, now appears to be peppering healthcare businesses across the state with letters asking the recipient to pay $2,000 or be sued for alleged ADA website violations. Omar Weaver Rosales' "demand" letters and threats of litigation are a new twist to a familiar pattern, according to longtime civil rights attorney Jim Harrington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.