APD officer no billed in shooting that appeared to be a suicide by copa
An Austin police officer who shot and killed a man who police say ran at the officer armed with two knives in April in will not face any charges. On Tuesday, a Travis County Grand Jury decided to no bill Officer Matthew Paredes for the shooting death of 29-year-old Tyler Hunkin .
