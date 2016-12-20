a Poli,a a hospital assistant robot, ...

a Poli,a a hospital assistant robot, frees up nursesa time

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

A KXAN Investigation into the racial profiling records of Austin Police and the Texas Department of Public Safety has been recognized with a Poli, who walks and talks on its own, has been programmed to follow simple directions for perfunctory actions like assembling packages and refilling supply bins. AUSTIN - Poli, a lovable hospital assistant robot at Seton Medical Center in Austin, is busy making the rounds these days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 1 hr Pres Mr Donald J ... 4,156
Jonna Watson 1 hr Abagail 1
Looking for any connect in s Austin 10 hr 818Goldie 2
Steve Adler Jew Liberal Dec 22 Sherry Gaylor 1
News Texas-News 3 mins ago 12:43 p.m.In Texas, undoc... Dec 21 tomin cali 6
Gentalmans club Dec 18 Frequent flyer 1
Russia loves Trump-Trump Loves Russia- Russia's... Dec 16 TrumpElectorsRuss... 1
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,684 • Total comments across all topics: 277,313,845

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC