a Poli,a a hospital assistant robot, frees up nursesa time

A KXAN Investigation into the racial profiling records of Austin Police and the Texas Department of Public Safety has been recognized with a Poli, who walks and talks on its own, has been programmed to follow simple directions for perfunctory actions like assembling packages and refilling supply bins. AUSTIN - Poli, a lovable hospital assistant robot at Seton Medical Center in Austin, is busy making the rounds these days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.